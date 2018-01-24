Stolen SUV was speeding toward a bus stop — and a man there was hard of hearing, police say

Umar King was just trying to get home after work.
The 33-year-old man, who is hard of hearing, was waiting at a bus stop around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to NJ.com. Barreling towards him was a stolen SUV, police say, that was speeding through traffic lights and refusing to stop for officers.
King, friends say, probably didn’t hear the car coming as it crashed into a light post and then collided with the bus shelter he was waiting at, CBS New York reported.
He was declared dead at the bus stop, ABC7 reported.
Police say three teens who were in the SUV ran from the scene after they hit the bus stop and King, moving past his unmoving body as they fled. A 16-year-old was arrested while police say they are searching for the other two suspects, according to CBS New York.
One of the two suspects who fled is also believed to have been driving the SUV, according to NBC New York. The vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 9, police say.
A vigil was held Tuesday night for King, where friends like Thyson Halley remembered King fondly.
“He was a gentle person,” she told ABC7. “He would give his jacket off his back. Support you in anything. Kind-hearted person, loving person.”
According to ABC7, friends of King remembered him for his ability to make others laugh and his willingness to teach others sign language for free.
King’s kind spirit is what makes his death so hard to swallow, his cousin Shawn King told NBC New York.
"He didn't wrong anybody," Shawn King said. "He didn't harm anybody. It's tragic he had to suffer that accident."
Comments