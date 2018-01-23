More Videos

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap 2:30

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap

Pause
Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 1:13

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

The border wall region, from the air 2:22

The border wall region, from the air

Drivers show support for increased pay among school workers 0:50

Drivers show support for increased pay among school workers

Bradenton resident talks about his 'American Pickers' appearance 1:35

Bradenton resident talks about his 'American Pickers' appearance

What you need to know about bank accounts 1:31

What you need to know about bank accounts

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

  • Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

    Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15.

Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15. Broward Sheriff's Office
Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15. Broward Sheriff's Office

National

He was wanted for stealing an 81-year-old woman’s car. His mom turned him in, police say

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 23, 2018 07:38 PM

A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested and charged with felony carjacking after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say he was one of three teens who stole an elderly woman’s car from a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart last week.

The teen’s mother told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that she was the one who turned him in.

“It is really difficult for me,” the woman, who didn’t want to be named, told the station. “I’m the one who turned my son in. I do not condone anything like this. When I saw it, I call the police right away and have them come and get him.”

BSO said Shaquille Dixon, 14, was arrested Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the Jan. 15 incident at the store at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Video showed a woman parking her gold Toyota, walking through the parking lot and entering the store with the three teens trailing her.

The 81-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS4 she went to the store to buy a computer mouse.

The woman can then be seen walking toward her car as the boys, who were waiting nearby, approached her. One of them came to the front and demanded her keys at gunpoint and the other two went to the back.

The boys can be seen taking off in her car, and nearly hitting her in the process.

BSO said Tuesday they were still looking for the other two boys.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap 2:30

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap

Pause
Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 1:13

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

The border wall region, from the air 2:22

The border wall region, from the air

Drivers show support for increased pay among school workers 0:50

Drivers show support for increased pay among school workers

Bradenton resident talks about his 'American Pickers' appearance 1:35

Bradenton resident talks about his 'American Pickers' appearance

What you need to know about bank accounts 1:31

What you need to know about bank accounts

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

  • Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead

    A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least one person was killed and seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, one dead

View More Video