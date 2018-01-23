Border Patrol agents boarded a bus and asked for citizenship papers. Is that legal?

More Videos 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning Pause 1:41 Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 0:53 FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 0:46 Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:36 Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 0:45 Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers On Friday, January 19, 2018, U.S. border patrol officials boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and demanded proof of citizenship from every passenger. On Friday, January 19, 2018, U.S. border patrol officials boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and demanded proof of citizenship from every passenger. Florida Immigrant Coalition 1-888-600-5762

