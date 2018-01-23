Tsunami warning canceled after massive earthquake strikes off Alaska

More Videos 1:19 Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning Pause 5:33 Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 1:41 Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 0:53 FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 0:46 Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 0:45 Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street 1:17 Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 2:44 Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning. The warning has since been cancelled, but an advisory remains for part of the state. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off Alaska’s Kodiak Island early Tuesday, initially prompting a tsunami warning. The warning has since been cancelled, but an advisory remains for part of the state. McClatchy/Storyful

