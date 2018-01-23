Ex-gymnast tells disgraced doctor: 'You only hurt me'

Former gymnast Bailey Lorencen, right, confronts Larry Nassar, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, during the fifth day of victim impact statements in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Also pictured are, from. left; Det. Lt. Andrea Munford of the MSU Police Dept., Maddie Bonafiglio, and Asst. Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis. Nassar will be sentenced on sexual assault charges this week. He has admitted molesting athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Lansing State Journal via AP Matthew Dae Smith