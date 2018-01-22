Jury: Clarke, ex-sheriff in Milwaukee, didn't violate speech

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. Daniel Black, a man who sued Milwaukee's former sheriff after he was detained for shaking his head at the sheriff, testified in federal court Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Milwaukee, saying he felt he "had a target" on him because of the lawman's taunting Facebook posts. Black's lawsuit stems from an encounter he had last January with Clarke on a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee.