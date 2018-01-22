National

15-year-old girl shot at Texas school; boy, 16, arrested

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 11:43 AM

ITALY, Texas

A 15-year-old student was injured in a shooting at her high school in Texas Monday morning and a 16-year-old boy, also a student at the school, has been taken into custody, sheriff's officials said.

The girl was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas following the shooting in the town of Italy, some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas, said Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported an active shooter at Italy High School at about 7:50 a.m. The shooter was found and taken into custody without incident.

Fitzgerald did not have any information on the injured student's condition. Parkland spokeswoman April Foran said she could give no information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Monday morning, several law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance were parked outside the school.

The sheriff's office said students have been removed from the school and that an investigation is ongoing.

A message left with the Italy Independent School District was not immediately returned.

Italy promotes itself as "The Biggest Little Town In Texas" and is located just off Interstate 35 between Dallas and Waco.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

    A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway
Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued
Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale 0:50

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

View More Video