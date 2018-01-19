This Sept. 6, 2017 file photo shows Leslie Van Houten at her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. She was convicted of the LaBianca murders. While incarcerated, she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in counseling, was certified as a counselor and headed numerous programs to help inmates. In September 2017, she was recommended for release, a decision awaiting approval by the state Parole Board and Gov. Jerry Brown. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
National

Governor denies parole for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

By ANDREW DALTON Associated Press

January 19, 2018 11:43 PM

LOS ANGELES

The governor of California has again denied parole for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

Gov. Jerry Brown said in his decision announced Friday night that Van Houten still lays too much of the blame on Manson, who died two months ago at age 83.

Brown's determination came even though Van Houten said at her parole hearing that she accepts full responsibility for her crimes.

The 68-year-old Van Houten is serving life for the murders of wealthy grocer Leno La Bianca and his wife, Rosemary, when Van Houten was 19.

They were stabbed a day after other Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

It is the second time Brown has blocked parole for Van Houten after a state parole panel recommended that she be freed.

