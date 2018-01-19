Khyree Swift allegedly stole a car with a 16-year-old accomplice and dumped the two children on the side of a road.
Khyree Swift allegedly stole a car with a 16-year-old accomplice and dumped the two children on the side of a road. Police photo
Khyree Swift allegedly stole a car with a 16-year-old accomplice and dumped the two children on the side of a road. Police photo

National

Two kids were in the car he stole from a gas station — so he got rid of them, cops say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

January 19, 2018 10:47 AM

Precious Wilmer left her car running when she made a stop at a QuickTrip gas station in Clayton County, Georgia.

Her two children, 1-month-old Ava Wilmer and 4-year-old Arya Davenport, were in the car when she went inside to pay for her gas. But when she returned to her car Wednesday afternoon, police say, Wilmer saw someone driving it away, according to the Associated Press.

She could do nothing but watch as her 2009 black Chevy Equinox drove away with both Ava and Arya in the back, according to WCNC.

Authorities say that Khyree Swift and an unnamed 16-year-old stole the car — and allegedly dumped both children on the side of a road in freezing temperatures, 11Alive reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Georgia State University police Chief Joseph Spillane told WSB-TV2 that he was on the way to the airport when he saw the car zip through a red light.

He dismissed it at first as someone struggling with the icy terrain, he told the outlet, before seeing Arya wandering down the road. She only had one shoe on, Spillane said.

“She said, ‘Somebody took my mama's truck and my little sister is inside,’” Spillane told WSB-TV2 . “She was obviously upset and crying and really worried about her little sister.”

Miles away from her sister, Ava was sitting by the side of a road, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 1-month-old infant, found in a car seat, was discovered by a photographer who was on the way to cover the story.

The temperature was just 22 degrees when she was found shortly after 7 p.m., WCNC wrote.

Both Swift and his teenaged accomplice face unknown charges at this time, local media reported.

Wilmer said she was relieved to have both her children back safely.

“When I had both of them back I was just happy," she told WSB-TV2. “I held them all night, literally.”

More Videos

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

Pause
Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco 3:49

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge

Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 3:23

Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike 1:03

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work 9:53

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:45

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

  • Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead

    The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door.

Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead

The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door.

Windsor Locks Police Department

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued 1:45

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

Pause
Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco 3:49

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 0:48

Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge

Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 3:23

Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike 1:03

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work 9:53

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:45

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

  • Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

    A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

View More Video