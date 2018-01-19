Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

More Videos

    A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.
An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens struggled to keep one of the zoo’s baby aardvarks on the weighing scales on Wednesday, January 17. A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows a staff member trying to weigh three-week-old aardvark Winsol, who does his best to try and escape the scales and the hands of the zoo worker. “How hard is it to weigh a three-week-old baby Aardvark? Winsol, the 3-week old baby aardvark is being closely watched by the zoo’s care team as he spends most of his time with his mom Al,” the video caption reveals.

Wickliffe, Ohio, Police Department released dash cam video of their officers working alongside officers from the Willowick department while saving a man who was trapped in a burning mobile home on Jan. 12. The officers saved the 75-year-old man by breaking out a window and then enlarging the opening enough to pull the man to safety. He was not injured.

California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

A man in New Braunfels, Texas, was forced to improvise when it came to clearing ice from his car on January 16. As many Texans were faced with daytime temperatures of around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, they had to think fast and come up with makeshift scrapers for ice removal. New Braunfels resident Joe Castillo shared a clip to Facebook of him using a tamale spreader as an ice scraper. He said that he was “thankful” he made tamales this year.

Mike Austin posted video on YouTube of a meteor sailing through the sky during part of his commute Tuesday night. He wrote that he "didn't hear any loud sounds" during his drive on I-75 Northbound between Troy and Bloomfield Hills in Detroit. NWS Detroit later tweeted that it could confirm that "the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor." USGS then confirmed that the meteor caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.

The Department of Water Resources has released a fly-over video of the State Water Project, the water storage and delivery system of reservoirs, aqueducts, power plants and pumping plants serving 25 million Californians and 750,000 acres of irrigated farmland. The video begins in Northern California.

Dramatic video shows a DeKalb County (Ga.) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park.

Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”