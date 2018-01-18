Self-described Trump Russia associate back in spotlight

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens struggled to keep one of the zoo’s baby aardvarks on the weighing scales on Wednesday, January 17. A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows a staff member trying to weigh three-week-old aardvark Winsol, who does his best to try and escape the scales and the hands of the zoo worker. “How hard is it to weigh a three-week-old baby Aardvark? Winsol, the 3-week old baby aardvark is being closely watched by the zoo’s care team as he spends most of his time with his mom Al,” the video caption reveals.