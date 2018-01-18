A warning label is attached to a package of Tide laundry detergent packets in Houston. YouTube and Facebook say they are removing videos of people eating laundry detergent packets from their platforms. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
National

Teens keep eating laundry detergent. YouTube and Facebook are determined to stop them.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 18, 2018 11:02 AM

The risk of death isn’t enough to stop teenagers from eating laundry detergent packets, so social media is stepping in.

Teens have reportedly been participating in the so-called “Tide Pod Challenge,” which includes recording themselves biting into washing machine capsules and then uploading the videos online to go viral.

Medical experts have warned that by eating laundry detergent pods, you’re consuming poison. The packets contain dangerous chemicals that, if ingested, can lead to life-threatening breathing problems, chemical burns and loss of consciousness, ABC News reported.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers said in a statement that poison control centers have handled 39 calls in the first 15 days of this year related to “intentional” tide pod exposure among people ages 13 to 19—the same number for all of 2016. The center pointed out that eating laundry packets is usually an issue for small children.

Even Tide says their product is for laundry, not human consumption.

“Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes,” Tide said in a statement to USA Today. “They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if meant as a joke.”

But the trend that reportedly led to stores locking up their Tide Pods shows no signs of dying. And now, Google, which owns YouTube, says it's taking down clips that show people taking bites of the pods, Fast Company reported.

"YouTube's Community Guidelines prohibit content that's intended to encourage dangerous activities that have an inherent risk of physical harm," a Google spokesperson said in a statement this week. "We work to quickly remove flagged videos that violate our policies."

Facebook has also taken down posts from its platforms, including Instagram, CNN reported.

A company spokesperson told the network it doesn’t "allow the promotion of self-injury and will remove it when we're made aware of it."

Procter & Gamble, Tide’s parent company, had said in an earlier statement that it’s working with “leading social media sites” to encourage the removal of videos that violate their policies, Fast Company reported.

