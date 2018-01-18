Wells Fargo just paid my bills twice, people say. They’re on hold for hours to fix it

More Videos 0:50 Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale Pause 1:16 Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home 1:30 2017 was a tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver 0:31 It's a 10: 4 Years of Awful Hair 0:31 GoDaddy.com: The Internet Wants You 0:16 Wonderful Pistachios: Ernie Gets Physical 1:01 Proactiv With Olivia Munn: Towel Drop 1:18 Squarespace: Who is JohnMalkovich.com? 0:16 Adam Driver apologizes for Snickers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney's offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices.

