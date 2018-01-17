A Washington State Patrol honor guard and the traditional riderless horse take part in a procession for slain Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, prior to a memorial service at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma.
A Washington State Patrol honor guard and the traditional riderless horse take part in a procession for slain Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, prior to a memorial service at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma. Ted S. Warren, Pool AP Photo
A Washington State Patrol honor guard and the traditional riderless horse take part in a procession for slain Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, prior to a memorial service at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma. Ted S. Warren, Pool AP Photo

National

Procession, memorial honors slain Washington state deputy

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 08:27 PM

TACOMA, Wash.

Crowds lined streets and filled an auditorium to honor a Washington state sheriff's deputy who was killed after responding to a home invasion.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says about 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 patrol vehicles participated in a procession to Wednesday's memorial for Deputy Daniel McCartney in Tacoma.

Authorities say McCartney responded to a break-in Jan. 7 at a mobile home and called about gunfire shortly after arriving. Deputies found him shot and a suspect with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McCartney died early Jan. 8 at a Tacoma hospital. The 34-year-old was a married Navy veteran with three sons ages 4, 6 and 9. He had been a Pierce County deputy for three years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with his death.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

    Wickliffe, Ohio, Police Department released dash cam video of their officers working alongside officers from the Willowick department while saving a man who was trapped in a burning mobile home on Jan. 12. The officers saved the 75-year-old man by breaking out a window and then enlarging the opening enough to pull the man to safety. He was not injured.

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home 1:16

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home
Deaf child dances with joy as he hears drums for first time at Dallas Mavericks game 0:20

Deaf child dances with joy as he hears drums for first time at Dallas Mavericks game
Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive 0:42

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

View More Video