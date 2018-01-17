Procession, memorial honors slain Washington state deputy

A Washington State Patrol honor guard and the traditional riderless horse take part in a procession for slain Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, prior to a memorial service at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma. Ted S. Warren, Pool AP Photo