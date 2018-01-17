More Videos

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers 0:48

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Pause
Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive 0:42

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami 8:56

Police bodycam footage shows comedian Hannibal Buress' arrest in Miami

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:44

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Manatee Fair honors military veterans 2:05

Manatee Fair honors military veterans

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

  • Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving

    Mike Austin posted video on YouTube of a meteor sailing through the sky during part of his commute Tuesday night. He wrote that he "didn't hear any loud sounds" during his drive on I-75 Northbound between Troy and Bloomfield Hills in Detroit. NWS Detroit later tweeted that it could confirm that "the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor." USGS then confirmed that the meteor caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving

Mike Austin posted video on YouTube of a meteor sailing through the sky during part of his commute Tuesday night. He wrote that he "didn't hear any loud sounds" during his drive on I-75 Northbound between Troy and Bloomfield Hills in Detroit. NWS Detroit later tweeted that it could confirm that "the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor." USGS then confirmed that the meteor caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.
Mike Austin/YouTube
Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

National

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

National

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

No ice scraper, no problem: Texas man uses tamale spreader instead

National

No ice scraper, no problem: Texas man uses tamale spreader instead

A man in New Braunfels, Texas, was forced to improvise when it came to clearing ice from his car on January 16. As many Texans were faced with daytime temperatures of around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, they had to think fast and come up with makeshift scrapers for ice removal. New Braunfels resident Joe Castillo shared a clip to Facebook of him using a tamale spreader as an ice scraper. He said that he was “thankful” he made tamales this year.

Take a captivating aerial tour of California's massive water system

National

Take a captivating aerial tour of California's massive water system

The Department of Water Resources has released a fly-over video of the State Water Project, the water storage and delivery system of reservoirs, aqueducts, power plants and pumping plants serving 25 million Californians and 750,000 acres of irrigated farmland. The video begins in Northern California.

Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

National

Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

Dramatic video shows a DeKalb County (Ga.) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

National

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park.

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

National

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo

National

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo

For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months.

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

National

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service.

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

National

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on Jan. 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

National

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."