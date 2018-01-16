National

9 face hazing charges in death of Florida State pledge

By JOE REEDY Associated Press

January 16, 2018 11:27 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Nine men are facing hazing charges in connection with the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.

The Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday said in an emailed release that arrest warrants were signed earlier in the day by a Leon County judge for Luke E. Klutz, Clayton M. Muehlstein, Anthony Oppenheimer, John B. Ray, Kyle J. Bauer, Christopher M. Hamlin, Conner R. Ravelo, Brett A. Birmingham and Anthony Petagine. All nine, who range in age from 20 to 22, will be charged with "College Hazing-Cause Injury or Death."

Twenty-year-old Andrew Coffey was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 3 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Florida State quickly responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack in Washington state

    Steven Mack, a Yakima County, Washington, geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima.

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack in Washington state

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack in Washington state 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack in Washington state
Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 0:27

Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage
Take a captivating aerial tour of California's massive water system 8:22

Take a captivating aerial tour of California's massive water system

View More Video