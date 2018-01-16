Four law enforcement officers shot overnight during York County manhunt

More Videos 0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder Pause 2:02 How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 7:24 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 1:55 Illegal 'moving fire bombs' drive Miami black market for gas 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 2:59 Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations 1:51 Watch: Ice flowing on the Missouri River makes for mesmerizing viewing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office

