FILE - This Aug. 27, 2014 file photo shows Tracy Lynn Garner during her trial in Jackson, Miss. Garner was convicted of depraved heart murder in connection to illicit silicone buttocks injections that led to a Georgia woman's death. The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, that Garner died Sunday. Depraved heart murder is a killing caused by reckless disregard for human life.
FILE - This Aug. 27, 2014 file photo shows Tracy Lynn Garner during her trial in Jackson, Miss. Garner was convicted of depraved heart murder in connection to illicit silicone buttocks injections that led to a Georgia woman's death. The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, that Garner died Sunday. Depraved heart murder is a killing caused by reckless disregard for human life. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo
FILE - This Aug. 27, 2014 file photo shows Tracy Lynn Garner during her trial in Jackson, Miss. Garner was convicted of depraved heart murder in connection to illicit silicone buttocks injections that led to a Georgia woman's death. The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, that Garner died Sunday. Depraved heart murder is a killing caused by reckless disregard for human life. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo

National

Inmate convicted of giving fatal buttocks injection dies

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:14 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

A Mississippi inmate convicted of giving fatal and illicit silicone buttocks injections to a woman has died at age 58.

An autopsy is to be conducted on the remains of inmate Tracy Lynn Garner, after she died Sunday, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement Monday announcing the death. Garner had served less than 3 ½ years of a life sentence.

Garner was convicted by a jury in 2014 of depraved heart murder in the death of Karima Gordon, a metro Atlanta resident who died eight days after receiving the injections in Jackson in 2012.

Depraved heart murder is a killing caused by reckless disregard for human life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prosecutors said the Georgia woman was referred to Garner by Natasha Stewart, an adult entertainer known as Pebbelz Da Model. Stewart was convicted of manslaughter in Garner's death and received a seven-year sentence.

Authorities initially identified Garner as a man, Morris Garner, after the arrest. Her attorney subsequently said Garner was born male and had sex reassignment surgery.

Angelina Barber, Gordon's best friend who traveled with her to Jackson, testified at Gordon's trial that she decided not to receive injections after meeting Garner. Barber also testified that she and Gordon were led to believe Garner was a nurse. A nursing home administrator told jurors that Garner had been a cook at a nursing home where she wore scrubs.

Garner was taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility to a hospital in Jackson, where she was pronounced dead Sunday morning. The Department of Corrections did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

    Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more
Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

View More Video