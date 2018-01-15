The children pose in a photo from an Instagram page associated with Christina Treadway.
National

A mother injured her children, then jumped from a bridge, police say. All 3 are dead.

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

January 15, 2018 09:52 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC

Christina Treadway wanted the world to know about her children’s talents.

On Instagram and YouTube, she posted dozens of videos of the two of them: Iliyah Miller, 3, dancing and singing, and her brother Isaiah Miller, 7, posing on his first day of school.

In many of the videos and photos, often captioned with heart emoji and affectionate comments, Treadway is with her children – sometimes visible, singing with them, sometimes interviewing them from behind the camera.

But when Iliyah and Isaiah were found in a northwest Charlotte home Saturday evening, police said, they were alone.

Officers said they had life-threatening injuries, but didn’t say what they were.

Paramedics and firefighters tried to save the children’s lives during the drive from Sebastiani Drive to Carolinas Medical Center, Medic said, but they were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

Their mother was already dead. Treadway, 34, had jumped from an Interstate 485 bridge two-tenths of a mile from the house, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Based on an initial investigation, police said Treadway injured her children.

Details beyond that – about exactly what happened in the hours before she headed to the bridge – are not yet clear. Medic, which responded to both scenes, would not release any more information Sunday.

Online, Treadway posted about Isaiah’s achievements in school, and in a few recent YouTube clips, Iliyah talked about science, gesturing to an anatomy poster on the wall. Photos show the kids’ trips to a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating, dressed up in Eagles football jerseys and opening gifts on Christmas morning.

In December, Treadway posted that she had made Iliyah an elaborate birthday outfit, featuring a tutu covered in glitter and a unicorn headband, to match her party’s unicorn theme.

“Iliyah and I have an incredible bond,” Treadway posted on Instagram for her daughter’s birthday. “I’m so sad she is not a baby anymore. I’m looking forward to all her achievements and adventures.”

The Instagram posts say Iliyah was turning 4, although the police report said she was 3.

Treadway occasionally thanked other accounts for promoting posts about her children, and the biography section of an Instagram account in Iliyah’s name said the toddler was a model, singer and actress.

Sometimes, Treadway posted photos and videos of herself – singing, posing, working. She had a game-day job with the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, team spokesman Steven Drummond said Sunday. She started a GoFundMe in May to raise money for a “mommy makeover business,” offering makeup and hairstyling to mothers who couldn’t afford to visit department store counters.

On her Facebook page, which was taken down Sunday, Treadway had posted a graphic promoting mental health awareness. Though it’s not clear what led to her death, many people shared messages about mental health awareness after reading her story. Lucille Puckett, who works with CMPD’s homicide support group, shared a photo of Treadway and her children on Facebook.

“Don’t be ashamed or afraid to seek help,” Puckett said.

Citing police, WSOC reported that the children’s father has been located and he isn’t a person of interest in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

You can contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Staff writers Anna Douglas and Jourdan Rodrigue contributed to this story.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

