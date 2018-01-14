A Charlotte mother is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teenagers with a knife.
A Charlotte mother is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teenagers with a knife. Observer File Photo
A Charlotte mother is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teenagers with a knife. Observer File Photo

National

Mom thought her son was being bullied, so she brought a knife to his school, cops say

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

January 14, 2018 08:49 AM

A Charlotte mom is accused of going to her son’s middle school Friday morning and threatening two teens with a knife, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers were called to Coulwood Middle School at 500 Kentberry Drive around 8 a.m., after reports of a woman being armed on campus, police said.

The mom, 32-year-old Olga Cortez, had followed her 13-year-old son’s bus to school because she believed two other 13-year-old boys were bullying him.

When Cortez arrived to the school, she began to argue with one of the suspected bullies, police said. That student then began to assault Cortez, so police said Cortez pulled out a knife and flailed it around after the two students.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Olga Cortez
Olga Cortez, 32, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she drew a knife on two teenagers she thought were bullying her son.
Mecklenburg County Jail

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff were able to gain control of Cortez and she put her knife away, police said.

There were no injuries.

All three teenagers, including Cortez’s son, were charged with public affray, according to police. Two of the teenagers were also charged with simple assault, but police didn’t specify which students have the additional charge.

Cortez was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

LaVendrick Smith: 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

    Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more
Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

View More Video