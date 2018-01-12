Suanne Barefield, left, is charged with leaving her 1-year-old daughter alone in a running car.
Suanne Barefield, left, is charged with leaving her 1-year-old daughter alone in a running car. WSAZ-TV
Suanne Barefield, left, is charged with leaving her 1-year-old daughter alone in a running car. WSAZ-TV

National

The 1-year-old was left alone in the car. Her mom was at a child custody hearing.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 12, 2018 08:52 PM

A pair of Charleston, West Virginia officers were walking near the police station when they noticed the child in the vehicle.

As they came closer and looked inside, it became clear that the 1-year-old girl was alone in the running, unlocked car in the parking garage, WOWK-TV reported. Authorities said the girl had been inside by herself for about 30 minutes.

But the mother hadn’t abandoned the child on Tuesday.

Police said Suanne Barefield was actually in family court trying to gain custody of the girl, ABC 8 reported. The baby is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barefield, 27, of Belle, West Virginia was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury or death, police said. She could face up to three years in prison, the news station reported. She’s currently in jail on the charges.

David Hodges, the EMS Operations Director for the Charleston Fire Department, told WSAZ 3 the child could have been at risk for hypothermia had this happened two days earlier, when the region had subzero temperatures.

Last week, a Colorado woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for leaving her 2-year-old son alone in a freezing car during an overnight snowstorm, 9News reported. Nicole Carmon, 28, told detectives she drank six shots of vodka before leaving her son in the parking lot of a strip mall in the Denver suburb of Westminster, the news station reported.

Police found her son hours later suffering from hypothermia and frostbite, according to ABC 7.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

    Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more
Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

View More Video