Sandra Louise Garner, 55, of Maypearl
Sandra Louise Garner, 55, of Maypearl Ellis County Sheriff's Office Courtesy
Sandra Louise Garner, 55, of Maypearl Ellis County Sheriff's Office Courtesy

National

Wife searched ‘how to kill someone and not get caught.’ Husband is later found dead, cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 11, 2018 07:21 PM

Maypearl, Texas

A woman in Maypearl, south of Dallas, was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with the murder of her husband, according to reports.

Part of what led Maypearl police to the arrest was a recent entry in Sandra Louise Garner’s browser history.

According to the Waxahachie Daily Light, Garner, 55, recently searched “how to kill someone and not get caught,” one on of the devices police seized in the investigation.

To that end, according to Greenville Extra, she called in to report that her husband, Jon Garner, had been shot on Jan. 2. In her 911-call she told police “she was awakened that night by two gunshots and saw a masked male holding a gun and flashlight inside her residence.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She also told authorities that the masked intruder told her he was not there to harm her, but that if he heard police sirens, he would return to the house and kill her.

But the a Department of Public Safety analysis found that the bullets that killed Jon Garner matched bullets found inside a .38-caliber pistol found wrapped in a paper towel inside two plastic bags inside Sandra Garner’s Ford Mustang, KXII reported.

Sandra Garner faces a murder charge and remains in the Ellis County Jail on a $2 million bond according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

    Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more
Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

View More Video