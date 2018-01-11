Infant's dad died in an accident. His lawyer stole $461,000 from the boy's trust fund

The money was supposed to help a small child who never really knew his father.

Joseph J. Talafous Jr., a 55-year-old lawyer from New Jersey, was hired to look over the boy’s trust fund. It was created in 2005 and filled with money from a wrongful death lawsuit after the child’s father died in a workplace accident in 2001, New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino said, according to the Asbury Park Press.

But the boy, who was just an infant when his dad died, had hundreds of thousands of dollars dissapear from that fund, Porrino said.

Talafous was found guilty Wednesday of stealing around $461,000 from that boy’s trust fund – and around $1 million from four other clients, many of whom authorities say were vulnerable or dead, Law.com reported.

Talafous “consented to disbarment as an attorney” in 2015 after he was accused of stealing just under $100,000 from the estate and accounts of a client who died in 2010, according to court documents.

He was indicted that November, NJ.com reported, and more alleged crimes were discovered.

Along with his alleged theft from that client and the young boy, Talafous was accused of stealing around $300,000 from the estate of another client who died in 2009. According to the Patch, the woman did not have immediate family and had her will prepared by the lawyer, who was also the executor of her estate.

Talafous was also accused of stealing $400,000 from a man who died in 2012 when the lawyer was an attorney for his estate and $330,000 from 2012 to 2015 from another woman, the Patch reported.

In sum, he was found guilty of stealing around $1.5 million from five clients between Oct. 2004 and May 2015. The money was not reported on tax returns filed between 2011 and 2014, the Park Press wrote.

The charges he was found guilty of are: three counts of theft by unlawful taking, five counts of misapplication of entrusted property, two counts of theft by deception, three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property received and four counts of filing fraudulent state income tax returns, according to Law.com.

“This verdict sends a strong message that lawyers who abuse their licenses and break the law will face stern punishment,” Elie Honig, director of the Division of Criminal Justice, told the Park Press. “We will not tolerate lawyers who steal from their clients.”

Talafous will be sentenced on Feb. 16, and could spend up to ten years in jail, NJ.com reported. His attorney said they will file an appeal.