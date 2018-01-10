Newark airport police arrested a cleaner for stealing a traveler’s $1,500 Louis Vuitton belt, which the man took off to go through security, police say.
Newark airport police arrested a cleaner for stealing a traveler’s $1,500 Louis Vuitton belt, which the man took off to go through security, police say. Port Authority Police Department
Newark airport police arrested a cleaner for stealing a traveler’s $1,500 Louis Vuitton belt, which the man took off to go through security, police say. Port Authority Police Department

National

Traveler took off his $1,500 belt at security. It caught this airport worker’s eye, cops say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

January 10, 2018 07:46 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

A traveler was going through security at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday when his belt vanished, according to airport police.

And it wasn’t just any belt, the Jersey Journal reports: It was a Louis Vuitton belt worth $1,500, the 28-year-old owner of the high-end accessory told airport police.

When the traveler took off the fancy belt so he could walk through the metal detectors at Terminal C around 8 p.m., the belt wasn’t there to meet him on the other side of the security checkpoint. The man then let airport officials know about the disappearing article of clothing, the New York Daily News reports.

That led Port Authority police to review surveillance camera footage — and the footage revealed the thief, the Daily News reports. It was Osmal Reyes, 43, of Newark, N.J., who was working as a cleaner at the airport, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

First, police checked the trash compactor to see if the belt had ended up there, the New York Post reports. But the belt was nowhere to be found.

“Further investigation led police to the suspect’s work trolley, which contained the purloined belt, rolled up in a side pocket on the trolley,” a Port Authority police spokesman told the Daily News.

Once it was found, the traveler got his belt back, police said.

Reyes wasn’t so lucky: He got arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, the Bergen County Record reports.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

    Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more
Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

View More Video