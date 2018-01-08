Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police.
Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police. Cottonwood Police Department
Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police. Cottonwood Police Department

National

A robbery suspect applied for a job with police. The interview didn't go well.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 08, 2018 11:29 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

A man suspected of robbing his employer didn’t let that stop him from pursuing a job opportunity with a local police department.

Alberto Saavedra Lopez had allegedly stole $5,000 from a bank he worked at in Cottonwood, Arizona in 2016, FOX 10 reported. After the theft was reported that October, police said, Lopez quit his job and moved to Phoenix, where he refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to the news station.

But police said Lopez, 32, apparently returned to the city and applied for a dispatch job with Cottonwood police in December, according to 12 News. A warrant that had been issued for Lopez’s arrest had come up during the background check, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported.

Police scheduled a job interview with Lopez, 12 News reported. When Lopez showed up on Thursday, he was arrested for felony theft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police also made it clear that Lopez’s job prospects would not include employment with Cottonwood police. They told Lopez he was “out of the running”, The Republic reported.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

    Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more
Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

View More Video