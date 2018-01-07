Tonya Harding arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Yes, that is Tonya Harding at the Golden Globes

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

January 07, 2018 09:29 PM

If you caught yourself blinking twice, wondering whether or not you saw right, the answer is yes — former ice skater Tonya Harding is at the Golden Globes.

But why?

About a quarter of a century ago, Harding was at the center of an FBI investigation, shortly after rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked. Kerrigan and Harding were both vying for a spot on the U.S. Winter Olympics team, when Kerrigan was beat in the knee with a baton.

So why was Harding at the awards ceremony? The answer is pretty simple.

Harding joined the cast of I, Tonya — a biographical film that details Harding’s life before, during and after the 1994 attack on Kerrigan. The film won a Golden Globe for Allison Janney, who played Harding’s mother.

Janney thanked Harding in her speech, saying, “Tonya Harding is here tonight, and I’d like to thank her for sharing her story with [screenwriter] Steven [Rogers] and allowing him to tell every side of the story.”

The film was nominated for two other Golden Globes, including best picture (comedy or musical), reported People Magazine.

Saturday marked the 24th anniversary of the attack, when Kerrigan was walking out of an ice rink in Detroit and a random man with a telescopic baton rushed in and whacked her above her right knee.

Days later, officials linked the incident to Harding and her live-in ex-husband. Earlier this week, Harding told ABC News she knew the attack was going to happen. The goal: To eliminate Kerrigan, her arch rival, from the upcoming Winter Olympic games.

Harding’s legacy has been re-examined as a result of the film.

But as the Golden Globes broadcast began, NBC’s Al Roker joked about Harding’s history.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

