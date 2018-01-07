National

Justice Department declines to give voting panel documents

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:48 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's secretary of state is accusing the U.S. Justice Department of "contempt for the rule of law" for declining to give him documents from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, on which he served.

Matthew Dunlap sued in November, contending the commission violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act by denying him and other members access to key documents and excluding them from much of the commission's work.

President Trump disbanded the voter fraud commission last week.

A federal judge in Washington ruled that Dunlap should have been granted access to documents such as a request for voter data sent to U.S. states and meeting agendas.

But a Justice Department letter on Friday says because the commission no longer exists, he is not entitled to the documents.

