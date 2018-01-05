Tennessee police are looking for three women who attacked a Waffle House employee after they asked her to adjust the thermostat, video shows.
‘Where’s my damn gun?’ Waffle House was too hot, so these women attacked, video shows

January 05, 2018 07:56 PM

When a Tennessee Waffle House didn’t immediately turn down the heat for three women who complained that it was too hot in the restaurant, the women lost it, video shows.

“Y’all going to die today,” one of the women said, as the three began attacking the employee they had asked to adjust the thermostat on Dec. 31, the woman who recorded the melee on video told WMC.

The 21-year-old employee who was assaulted at the Cordova, Tenn., restaurant — just outside of Memphis — was not seriously harmed in the brawl, Fox 8 reports.

As the three women walked into the Waffle House around 1:30 p.m. that day, the employee had been sweeping the floor. One of them, a 16-year-old, walked up to the employee and asked her to turn the temperature down. But when the employee told the suspect she would have to talk to her manager about it, the teen didn’t like her answer — so she punched her, Fox 8 reports.

Then the other two women started attacking the employee as well, video shows.

“Where’s my damn gun?” one of the women can be heard asking at one point during the video.

Some of the women ended up on the floor during the fight, hitting each other and knocking over chairs in the restaurant, video shows.

Police are now looking for the three women, according to WREG. All three suspects left the Waffle House in a white Nissan Altima. Police have a license plate number for the vehicle, they said.

Police described the two suspects who joined the fight as a heavyset 50-year-old, and a heavyset 25-year-old, WMC reports.

“I think it’s crazy that she this happened to her,” the woman who recorded the attack on video told Fox 8. “I mean, just an employee trying to make a living.”

Waffle House employees told WMC that they couldn’t talk to media about the brawl.

