Lisa Curtis, an attorney for a former medical resident who sued the University of New Mexico over a reported sex assault
Lisa Curtis, an attorney for a former medical resident who sued the University of New Mexico over a reported sex assault Screenshot from KRQE-TV
Lisa Curtis, an attorney for a former medical resident who sued the University of New Mexico over a reported sex assault Screenshot from KRQE-TV

National

One doctor reported a rape so there’s no money for bonuses, doctor says

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 05, 2018 07:50 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The department would have been getting performance bonuses this year, if it hadn’t been for that pesky lawsuit filed by a resident who says she was raped and wrongfully fired.

That’s what the head of a medical department at the University of New Mexico told faculty members in an email sent in November.

Anesthesiology Department Chair Hugh Martin wrote that due to a recent legal settlement with the “former dismissed problem resident,” the department had to “reallocate” the money he planned to use for a bonus to pay the settlement costs, according to the email.

The woman said in the wrongful termination lawsuit filed in 2011 that she was raped in June 2009 by a post-doctoral fellow and anesthesiologist at the university. Afraid she’d face repercussions, she waited until September to report it to department higher-ups, the lawsuit said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lawsuit said officials “discouraged” her from reporting the alleged assault to law enforcement officials to avoid damaging the school’s reputation.

The suit accused the university of failing to conduct an investigation into the allegations and of eventually terminating the resident, violating state laws, in 2011. The case was thrown out in 2013 but reinstated on appeal in 2015. UNM’s attorneys agreed to settle for an undisclosed amount in November, according to the NM Political Report.

That same month, Dr. Martin wrote about the case in a separate email, saying that “given the current high profile Harvey Weinstein social environment and the threat of forced reinstatement of a known problem resident back into our department, we thought the wisest move was to settle and move on.”

UNM spokeswoman Alex Sanchez confirmed to the NM Political Report that the settlement from the case directly impacted the department.

“I think it’s accurate to say in this situation the department’s finances were used in the proceedings of this case,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez explained to the publication that the retention bonuses Martin was referring to in the email are part of an “incentive pay” program within the medical school.

Lisa Curtis, the woman’s attorney, called the email an “attack” on her client and said she plans to sue the university for defamation, KRQE-TV reported.

The school said in a statement to the television station that the “Health Sciences Center is committed to constantly reflecting and improving how we avoid, stop and address sexual harassment and/or assault on any faculty, staff, student or patient at our facilities.”

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Pause
North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:42

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes

See the new crown jewel of SCF’s Bradenton campus 3:19

See the new crown jewel of SCF’s Bradenton campus

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 1:16

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:21

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

Highlights of what's to come in the 102nd Manatee County Fair 1:25

Highlights of what's to come in the 102nd Manatee County Fair

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:41

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

  • Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

    Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

View More Video