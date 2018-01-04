He fled police in an SUV. The reason to run was bundled in a blanket in back, cops say

Police clocked the driver speeding down Interstate 90 in western South Dakota going more than 100 miles per hour.
But when a highway patrol trooper tried to pull over Tosten Walsh Lommen, 30, around noon on New Year’s Day as he was speeding, Lommen didn’t slow down. In fact, the next trooper who registered the Honda CRV found he was traveling even faster, at 118 miles per hour, according to the attorney general’s office.
Finally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Rapid City Police were able to lay down two sets of spikes to stop the vehicle. It worked, and Lommen ended up in the ditch, according to the attorney general’s office — but then Lommen started running.
Police caught him as he was trying to scale a chain link fence and escape, the Rapid City Journal reports. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
Authorities looked at Lommen’s driver’s licence and found that he was from Santa Cruz, Calif. And when they searched the SUV, they found something shocking in the back: A blanket with a dead woman wrapped inside.
That woman has now been identified as Lommen’s mother: Michelle Nanette Walsh, 58, of Palm Springs, Calif., according to the South Dakota attorney general. The SUV Lommen was driving was registered to his mother, KESQ reports, and police recovered several credit cards that belonged to her as well.
Lommen was charged with aggravated eluding arrest and drunken driving, police said. And now that the body has been identified as his mother’s, the attorney general has announced that a suspicious death investigation is underway as well.
The search of the vehicle Lommen was driving also revealed prescription drug bottles and a jug that smelled of alcohol, the Associated Press reports. At points during the chase, Lommen was careening into oncoming traffic, KESQ reports.
An autopsy on the mother was performed on Jan. 3 following the Jan 1. arrest, but results are still pending, according to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
Lommen has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17, the attorney general said. He’s being held at the Pennington County Jail. Bond has been set at $2.5 million.
When Lommen made a court appearance by video, he was sporting a red-striped uniform, the Journal reports, suggesting he is being segregated from the general population at the jail.
Police in Palm Springs have searched the home of Walsh, the deceased mother.
“We have responded to that address in the past,” Hutchinson told KESQ, adding that Lommen, the son, has been on law enforcement’s radar before. “We have had contact with him in the past.”
Previously, Lommen has been caught drunk driving in California, KESQ reports, and a restraining order was taken out against him by a woman in November 2015.
Lommen’s last known address was in Palm Springs, the Desert Sun reports.
