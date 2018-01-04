Bomb charge added against man after San Francisco arrest

FILE - This Nov. 10, 2015 file photo shows a restaurant along Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. A federal grand jury Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017, indicted a California man on charges of plotting to use homemade bombs during a Christmas Day attack on San Francisco's Pier 39. The indictment says 26-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson intended to use pipe bombs to funnel people into an area of the popular tourist destination in order to shoot them. It keeps the original charge of attempting to aid a terrorist organization. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo