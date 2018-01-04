Gunman in Santa hat shoots up car in San Francisco, video shows

More Videos 1:37 Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo Pause 0:33 Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 1:50 Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 0:53 Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections 0:55 Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 1:55 Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station

