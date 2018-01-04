More Videos

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

Pause
Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 1:50

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:54

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

Salvation Army shelter has been hitting capacity during this week's cold weather 0:34

Salvation Army shelter has been hitting capacity during this week's cold weather

Residents in Georgia enjoy snow fall 1:13

Residents in Georgia enjoy snow fall

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections 0:53

Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 1:16

Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum

  • Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

    California resident Kate Cummings shot video of two playful orca whales in Moss Landing, California, on Jan. 2.

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

California resident Kate Cummings shot video of two playful orca whales in Moss Landing, California, on Jan. 2.
Facebook/Kate Cummings via Storyful, Blue Ocean Whale Watch
Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

National

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service.

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

National

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on Jan. 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

National

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

National

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

This 4K visualization shows the Moon's phase and libration at hourly intervals throughout 2018, as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere. Each frame represents one hour. In addition, this visualization shows the moon's orbit position, sub-Earth and subsolar points, distance from the Earth at true scale, and labels of craters near the terminator.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

National

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

National

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

The astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station take pictures of Earth out their windows nearly every day, and over a year that adds up to thousands of images. The people at the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston had the enviable job of going through this year’s crop to pick their top 17 photos of Earth for 2017. Here are their picks.