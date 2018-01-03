‘Christmas miracle’ as New Mexico husky lost for nine months shows up in Kansas City

If Koda could talk.
The 3-year-old husky might have some interesting — and harrowing — tales to tell of his journey from New Mexico to Missouri.
Koda just appeared in Jamie Bergman’s backyard in Kansas City, looking a little worse for wear.
“This sweet boy showed up in our yard in Kansas City, MO on Christmas Day skinny and half frozen,” Bergman posted on Facebook. “He was brought inside, fed and bathed.”
It so happens that Bergman is into huskies. She told Fox 4 that she and her boyfriend have one husky now after another died in December.
“I took him to the vet and he had a chip!” Bergman recounted on Facebook. “I contacted the owners and to my surprise he is from New Mexico!”
KOAT in New Mexico reported that Kristi Chavarria’s family had been missing Koda for nine months after he jumped out of a truck while the family was running errands.
“If he wasn’t microchipped we would never see him again,” Chavarria said.
A GoFundMe page Bergman set up raised more than $500 for dog food, medicine and transport costs to get Koda home. That should happen in mid-January.
Until then, Koda is a guest husky.
“We have no idea how he made it all the way to Missouri, but needless to say his family is overjoyed he has been found,” Bergman posted. “We are working together to find a transport service to get him home. His name is Koda and he got a Christmas miracle.”
