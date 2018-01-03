Democrat Mendoza to take leave during sex misconduct probe

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, listens at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Eyes are on the California Senate's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against one of its members as lawmakers return to Sacramento for the new year. Mendoza is resisting pressure to step aside amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct toward young women who worked for him. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo