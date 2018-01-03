Vilma Gutierrez and Luis Rodriguez buy Powerball tickets at Sedano's Supermarket on Coral Way and 122nd Avenue on Thursday January 7, 2016. The Powerball jackpot is at $440 million as of Tuesday, and the Mega Millions jackpot is at $418 million.
Vilma Gutierrez and Luis Rodriguez buy Powerball tickets at Sedano's Supermarket on Coral Way and 122nd Avenue on Thursday January 7, 2016. The Powerball jackpot is at $440 million as of Tuesday, and the Mega Millions jackpot is at $418 million. C.M. GUERRERO CMGuerrero@elNuevoHerald.com
Vilma Gutierrez and Luis Rodriguez buy Powerball tickets at Sedano's Supermarket on Coral Way and 122nd Avenue on Thursday January 7, 2016. The Powerball jackpot is at $440 million as of Tuesday, and the Mega Millions jackpot is at $418 million. C.M. GUERRERO CMGuerrero@elNuevoHerald.com

National

Feeling lucky? You have two chances to win more than $400 million this week

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

January 03, 2018 01:28 PM

There are two chances to win a lot of money this week.

When no one won Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions prize climbed to the fourth largest in its 15-year history. It’s been growing larger since the last jackpot winner took home the prize on Oct 13.

One lucky Florida resident won $4 million Tuesday night by matching five numbers to win the game’s second prize.

At stake in Friday’s 11 a.m. drawing is a $418 million jackpot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s still below what the single biggest winner took home in June 2016: $536 million.

If you prefer Powerball, that jackpot is unclaimed, too. With no winners on the Dec. 30 drawing, the jackpot for the 11 p.m. Wednesday drawing is a cool $440 million.

A ticket for either costs $2. Your chance of taking the entire jackpot home?

For Powerball: One in 292,201,338. For Mega Millions: 1 in 258,890,850.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

    A woman in Sumrall, Mississippi, was shocked to discover water coming from her kitchen sink immediately turning to ice during freezing temperatures on Jan. 2. Frigid conditions continued to grip southern Mississippi, with temperatures expected to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. Allison McKenzie said it was 17 degrees Fahrenheit. “It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all,” she wrote.

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice 0:41

It's so cold in Mississippi, woman's kitchen tap water is turning to ice
Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway 0:19

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway
California twins born minutes a part and in different years 0:57

California twins born minutes a part and in different years

View More Video