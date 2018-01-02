Photos: Freezing temperatures transform Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland

The piercingly cold temperatures that have descended upon North America have transformed Niagara Falls into something of a winter wonderland.
Never miss a local story.
The below-zero temperatures have covered a decent amount of the popular tourist attraction in ice, creating some magnificent displays.
As of Tuesday, temperatures in Niagara Falls only see a high of 20 degrees. By Friday, highs only climb to about 4 degrees, with a low of -5.
According to the Weather Channel, ice has never completely stopped the flow of water at the falls, except for an upstream ice jam that created a stoppage in 1848.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments