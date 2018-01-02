National

Police: Bar fight leaves 7 stabbed, woman with head injury

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:22 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Police in New York say seven men were stabbed and a woman was hit in the head with a beer bottle during a bar fight.

WSTM-TV reports Syracuse police responded to the bar at about 2:25 a.m. Monday and found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen area. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say they were told some of the other people injured during the fight had already left the bar and were getting treated at a local hospital.

Authorities say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. There was no information immediately available about a possible suspect.

