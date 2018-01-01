Chirlane McCray, left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dance on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York.
Chirlane McCray, left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dance on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. Photo by Brent N. Clarke
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio set to begin 2nd term at City Hall

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 09:43 AM

NEW YORK

Bill de Blasio begins his second term as New York City mayor with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Park amid arctic-like temperatures.

He was easily re-elected in November, becoming the first Democrat to be re-elected in New York since Edward Koch in 1985.

De Blasio touted first-term successes in providing universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds and cited investments in affordable housing and efforts to reduce crime and make the city affordable for all residents.

He has emerged as a national leader in progressive politics.

Also being sworn-in for second terms are Public Advocate Letitia James, and Comptroller Scott Stringer, both Democrats.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to be held outdoors, comes on a New Year's Day with temperatures below 10 degrees and wind chill below zero.

