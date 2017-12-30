National

Despite minus 34 temp, couple gets engaged on mountain

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H.

A New Hampshire man hasn't let extreme cold get in the way of a heartwarming proposal.

WMUR-TV reports that 31-year-old Josh Darnell, of Londonderry, dropped to his knee and popped the question after climbing Tuckerman's Ravine on Thursday, the same day it hit minus 34 (-37 Celsius) on Mount Washington.

There's a happy ending: twenty-seven-year-old Rachel Raske (RASS'-kee), of Lowell, Massachusetts, said yes.

Raske tells WMUR that Darnell had hiked Tuckerman's Ravine last summer with his dad and had been planning to pop the question there ever since.

