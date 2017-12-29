Jack in the Box
Fast-food chain tests ‘Merry Munchie Meal’ for marijuana smokers

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 29, 2017 11:35 AM

A California-based fast food chain is testing out a weed-themed ‘Merry Munchie Meal’ in mid-January, reports USA TODAY.

In November 2016, California voters approved to legalize sales of recreational marijuana for adults starting Monday, the beginning of the new year.

Jack in the Box plans to sell the limited-time offer in partnership with the cannabis lifestlye website Merry Jane, which is backed by rapper and TV game-show host Snoop Dogg.

It will be tested Jan. 18-25 in three Long Beach locations, which also happens to be Snoop’s hometown.

The meal box will be part of the late-night menu and has a half-serving of curly fries and onion rings, two tacos, five mini churros, three crispy chicken tenders and a small drink. The price is $4.20 – which commemorates April 20, or 4/20, better known as marijuana’s holiday.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

