UC regent resigns amid criticism over offensive remark

FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017, file photo, Regent Norman Pattiz gestures while speaking during a meeting of the University of California Board of Regents in San Francisco. Regent Pattiz who was caught on tape in 2016 asking an employee if he could hold her breasts has decided to resign amid growing calls that he step down. In a resignation letter to Regents Chair George Keiffer, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Pattiz said that after 16 years on the board he would retire in Feb. 2018. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo