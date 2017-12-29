FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo provided by the National Press Club shows Emilio Gutierrez Soto. The asylum petition of a Mexican journalist who believes he will be killed if he is deported home will be reconsidered. The National Press Club says in a statement Thursday, Dec. 28, that the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals will reconsider Gutierrez's asylum request following its campaign along with other press freedom advocates.
National

Correction: Mexican Journalist-Asylum story

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017

EL PASO, Texas

In a story Dec. 28 about a Mexican journalist seeking asylum, The Associated Press erroneously reported where journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto and his son are being held. The two are being held at an immigration detention center in El Paso, Texas, not at a detention center in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Board to reconsider Mexican journalist's US asylum request

Board to reconsider asylum request of Mexican journalist who believes he will be killed if deported

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals will reconsider the asylum request of a Mexican journalist who believes he will be killed if deported.

In a statement Thursday, the National Press Club said the board will consider Emilio Gutierrez Soto's request again. Spokespeople for the board could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Press Club and other press freedom advocates have highlighted the case and those of other reporters who claim their lives were in danger.

Gutierrez says he began receiving death threats after writing articles alleging military forces were robbing and extorting local people in Chihuahua, Mexico.

He fled north with his then-teenage son and entered the U.S. in 2008, seeking asylum.

They have been held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in El Paso, Texas, since the immigration board halted a deportation order earlier this month.

