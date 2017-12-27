He was pulled onto the boat after a shark bite. The shark came with him, video shows

More Videos 1:11 SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles Pause 1:12 Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 0:37 Man forced off overbooked United flight 0:49 Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 2:27 Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:33 Video shows wallet thief at store, cops say 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.