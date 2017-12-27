National

Sheriff: Deputies threatened before gunfire that killed boy

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 08:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SCHERTZ, Texas

A Texas sheriff says a wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the San Antonio Express-News that 30-year-old Amanda Jones forced her way into the mobile home where the boy, Kameron Prescott, lived on Dec. 21 and then was confronted outside by four deputies.

A person inside the home reported hearing Jones say she would shoot the deputies.

Jones had a metal tube but no handgun. Salazar says deputies earlier saw Jones with a gun as they chased her.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kameron was inside the home when he was struck by a bullet as deputies fired on Jones.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

    SpaceX successfully completed its’ final launch of the year on Dec. 22. The Falcon 9 rocket became visible across parts of California, Nevada and Arizona after launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:11

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles
Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video