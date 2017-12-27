What did people Google the most this year? Here’s a hint: It was very familiar to Bradenton

Some of the year’s most talked about events and people were typed into a Google search bar this year.

Now, Google has revealed a list of the most searched for trends and topics during the year.

Leading the global news and the No. 1 overall searched topic for 2017 was Hurricane Irma, which ripped through Bradenton and other parts of Florida.

Other top global news topics included Bitcoin, the Las Vegas shooting, North Korea and solar eclipse.

But Google users across the world were not just looking for more information on events or topics.

The top searched people were Matt Lauer, a former morning television news anchor recently fired from his post following accusations of sexual misconduct at the office, and the soon-to-be newest royal Meghan Markle, who is engaged to marry Prince Harry this spring.

For those looking for a little help, the most popular “how to” searches according to Google were how to: make slime, make solar eclipse glasses, buy Bitcoin, watch Mayweather vs. McGregor and make a fidget spinner.

Need a recipe for chicken breast? You’re not alone. Chicken breast recipe topped the list of searched recipies in 2017.

The movie based on the Stephen King novel, “IT” was the most searched movie of the year.

To see more of what topics were trending this year, click here.