Judge who presided over Argentina bond litigation dies

In this Oct. 5, 1989 photo, Judge Thomas P. Griesa poses in his chambers at the United States Courthouse in New York. Griesa, who drew the ire of Argentine government officials in a long-running case over Argentina's debts, died at 87, on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The cause of the judge’s death hasn’t been disclosed.

The New York Times via AP

William F. Sauro