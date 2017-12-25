National

Lobsterman's gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 08:14 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

THOMASTON, Maine

A lobsterman in Maine is carrying on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

Noah Ames set up his pickup truck in a parking lot in Thomaston on Sunday with a sign that read "Free lobsters today for families truly in need."

The Portland Press-Herald reports that Ames started the tradition four years ago to demonstrate to his children that Christmas is about more than present wish lists.

He gave out 400 pounds of lobster in an hour Sunday. He provided 100 pounds while the rest was donated by other companies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Walter Davis, of Thomaston, says he has stopped by each year. He says this was a particularly rough year with six relatives dying within a few months of each other.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa
Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity 1:01

Astronauts at the International Space Station make pizza in zero gravity

View More Video