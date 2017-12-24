Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 Pause 1:27 Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:13 Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 0:28 Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 0:50 Bradenton Woman's Club to reopen after Irma damage 1:39 Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family 3:01 Take a tour of Manatee County’s oldest church 1:07 Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

