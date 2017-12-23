Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 Pause 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 2:09 UFOs: What does the government know? 1:07 Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:27 Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 0:37 Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 1:13 Video captures burglars who robbed business 2:00 McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 1:59 Lake Okeechobee levels begin to drop after Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard